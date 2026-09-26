SpaceX launches USSF-385 from California as booster completes 10th flight
SpaceX just sent the USSF-385 mission into orbit from California on September 26, using its Falcon 9 rocket. The payload details are classified.
As usual for these missions, the live stream ended right after the booster landed, this time marking the 10th flight for this particular rocket stage.
The booster touched down safely on its drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" out in the Pacific.
SpaceX logs 108 Falcon 9 launches
This is already SpaceX's third national security launch this month, showing how key it has become for defense missions.
So far in 2026, Falcon 9 has launched a whopping 108 times, most of those boosting Starlink satellites (now over 11,000 in orbit).
SpaceX has also managed two Falcon Heavy and two Starship launches this year.
Up next: a big Starship mission set for September 28 that could finally reach orbit, a major milestone everyone's watching closely.