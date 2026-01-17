SpaceX launching NROL-105 spy satellites tonight

SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket tonight from California, carrying the NRO's latest batch of small reconnaissance satellites. These new satellites are designed to deliver intelligence data almost instantly, making the system faster, more flexible, and cost-effective.

When and how it's happening Liftoff is scheduled for 8:18pm local time (11:18pm ET).

The Falcon 9 booster (B1100), flying for just the second time, will try to land back at Landing Zone 4 about seven minutes after launch—this would be SpaceX's 560th booster landing.

Why these satellites matter This new group of NRO satellites means better coverage and quicker updates for US intelligence.

As NRO Director Chris Scolese put it, they'll help deliver timely information, keeping national security tech sharp with SpaceX's help.