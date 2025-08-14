Next Article
SpaceX nails its 98th Falcon 9 launch of 2025
SpaceX just pulled off its 98th Falcon 9 launch of the year, sending 24 new Starlink satellites into orbit early Thursday from California.
This keeps boosting their global satellite internet network and shows how fast they're moving with launches in 2025.
Over 8,100 Starlink satellites are now in orbit
The mission used Booster 1093, which nailed its fifth flight and landed smoothly on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You.
With over 8,100 Starlink satellites now active (out of nearly 9,400 launched since 2018), SpaceX's reusable rocket tech is clearly paying off—making frequent launches like this possible.