SpaceX nears 10,000th Starlink satellite with February launches

83 Starlink satellites added in February

If you're into space or tech, this is big—SpaceX added 83 Starlink satellites in February 2026, bringing the constellation to more than 9,850 satellites and continuing to break records with its reusable boosters.

One booster completed its 10th mission; another completed its 11th flight; a third booster wrapped its 30th trip.

It's a reminder of how fast satellite internet—and rocket reusability—is taking off right now.