SpaceX nears 10,000th Starlink satellite with February launches
SpaceX just wrapped up February 2026 by sending 83 more Starlink satellites into orbit across three Falcon 9 launches.
With these missions, their mega-constellation is now closing in on a wild milestone—almost 10,000 satellites circling Earth.
The launches happened from both Florida and California, with each rocket carrying a fresh batch to space.
83 Starlink satellites added in February
If you're into space or tech, this is big—SpaceX added 83 Starlink satellites in February 2026, bringing the constellation to more than 9,850 satellites and continuing to break records with its reusable boosters.
One booster completed its 10th mission; another completed its 11th flight; a third booster wrapped its 30th trip.
It's a reminder of how fast satellite internet—and rocket reusability—is taking off right now.