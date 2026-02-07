SpaceX pauses Mars mission to focus on Moon landing

SpaceX has hit pause on its uncrewed Mars mission, which was supposed to launch in late 2026. Instead, the company is shifting gears to focus on NASA's lunar goals, aiming for a Starship landing on the Moon by March 2027. This marks a significant shift from the company's previous focus on Mars.

Elon Musk has pushed back Mars mission timeline multiple times Elon Musk and SpaceX have changed their Mars timeline more than once—repeatedly moving it back.

The latest plan involved sending five Starships by late 2026, but Musk called that "a distraction" with low odds of success because Starship just isn't ready yet.

NASA's Artemis program is now SpaceX's priority NASA's Artemis program wants humans living and working on the Moon soon, and they've hired SpaceX to help make it happen.

That partnership—and all its deadlines—nudged SpaceX to put its energy into lunar missions first.