SpaceX plans 13th Starship July 23 to test satellite drop-off
Technology
SpaceX is aiming for its 13th Starship test flight on July 23, after a last-minute abort just days ago.
This mission will check out Starship's satellite drop-off system and test the Starlink network's laser communications.
Elon Musk briefly stirred confusion by posting a different launch date, but SpaceX confirmed July 23 is the plan.
SpaceX tweaks engines, satellites burn up
Engine tweaks have been made to fix issues from the previous attempt, so fingers crossed for a smoother flight.
The satellites launched will burn up in Earth's atmosphere, but SpaceX hopes to start sending Starlink satellites into orbit with Starship later this year, moving closer to their goal of regular space internet launches.