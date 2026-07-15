SpaceX plans 13th Starship launch from Texas Thursday with livestream
Technology
SpaceX is gearing up for its 13th Starship test flight, launching from Texas this Thursday, July 16, at 6:45pm EDT.
There's a backup slot on July 17 if needed, and you can catch the livestream starting half an hour before liftoff.
SpaceX tests upgrades with Starlink V3
This flight will check out upgrades made after the last test in May. The Super Heavy booster aims for a controlled splashdown in the Gulf of America, while the Starship upper stage heads for the Indian Ocean.
Plus, SpaceX is sending up 20 new Starlink V3 satellites that will follow Starship's suborbital trajectory back down to Earth and burn up in the atmosphere; six of them have cameras to watch how the rocket's heat shield handles re-entry.