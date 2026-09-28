SpaceX plans Monday Starship test flight with India flyover
SpaceX is gearing up for a major Starship test flight this Monday, with the 75-minute launch window opening at 5:45pm IST (weather permitting).
The rocket will circle Earth six times, including a flyover of India, before ending with a Pacific Ocean splashdown.
This mission is another big step toward making Starship fully and rapidly reusable, just like Elon Musk has been aiming for.
Starship to deploy 26 Starlink satellites
Over nearly 10 hours, Starship will deploy 26 new Starlink satellites to boost global internet coverage.
The mission also puts the rocket's upgraded heat shield to the test, including some recycled tiles from past flights.
After separation, the Super Heavy booster will try a controlled landing at sea.
And if you're curious, there'll be a livestream beginning approximately 30 minutes before liftoff, with coverage continuing through splashdown!