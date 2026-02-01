SpaceX wants to put 1M solar-powered data centers in space

SpaceX has filed a proposal with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deploy as many as one million solar-powered satellites. The company envisions these satellites as data centers for artificial intelligence (AI) . The ambitious project is touted as "the most efficient way to meet the accelerating demand for AI computing power."

Ambition Becoming a Kardashev II-level civilization The proposal also highlights a larger goal, calling the satellite network "a first step toward becoming a Kardashev II-level civilization." This term is used to describe a hypothetical advanced society that can harness the full energy of its star. The company believes this project could help ensure humanity's multi-planetary future among the stars.

Approval process FCC's approval for satellite launches Recently, the FCC approved SpaceX's request to launch an additional 7,500 Starlink satellites. However, it deferred authorization for the remaining 14,988 proposed satellites. The Verge speculated that the figure of one million satellites in SpaceX's proposal may not be approved in full and could serve as a starting point for further negotiations with the FCC.

