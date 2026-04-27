SpaceX scrubs 1st Falcon Heavy rocket launch in 18 months

SpaceX has postponed the launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket due to inclement weather conditions. The mission, which was supposed to take off from NASA 's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, was scheduled for today. This would have been the first flight of the triple-booster rocket in 18 months. No new launch date has been announced yet.

Mission details Mission to place ViaSat-3 Flight 3 satellite into orbit The Falcon Heavy mission was set to place the ViaSat-3 Flight 3 communications satellite into a geosynchronous transfer orbit. The six-metric-ton satellite was supposed to separate from the rocket's upper stage nearly five hours after launch. This would have been the 12th flight of a Falcon Heavy rocket since its debut in 2018, with two previous missions carrying ViaSat-3 satellites onboard.

Rocket specifications Booster specifications and landing zones SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket is a combination of old, new, and brand new boosters. The two side boosters will be flying for the second and 22nd time respectively. They will separate from the center core, which has a tail number of B1098, and target landings at Landing Zone 2 (LZ-2) and Landing Zone 40 (LZ-40). However, SpaceX won't attempt to recover B1098 as it will be expended into the Atlantic Ocean after its first and only flight.

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Satellite deployment Here are the orbit raising details Dave Abrahamian, Viasat's VP of Satellite Systems, said the time for on-orbit commissioning will be shorter than that of the ViaSat-3 F2 satellite which flew on a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket. He said orbit raising to the operating position at 158.55 degrees East along the equator shall take about two months. Falcon Heavy is more powerful than Atlas 5, allowing it to drop off in a more favorable transfer orbit for electric propulsion.

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