SpaceX prepares 13th Starship flight after hardware and software changes
SpaceX is going for its 13th Starship test flight this Thursday, July 23.
The launch window opens at 5:45pm CT (6:45pm ET) and runs for 90 minutes, with a livestream on SpaceX's website and X account.
The last try was cut short by engine startup issues. SpaceX says it has made several hardware and software changes after the previous test flight (Flight 12).
Starship carrying 20 Starlink V3 satellites
This mission will send up 20 Starlink V3 satellites and test some big milestones, like launching, stage separation, a boostback burn, and landing the Super Heavy booster in the Gulf of America.
The upper stage will deploy satellites and attempt an engine relight before splashing down in the Indian Ocean.
After learning from Flight 12's hiccups, SpaceX improved engine startup procedures and added new heat shield checks using cameras on six satellites, another step toward making rockets reusable for future Moon and Mars missions.