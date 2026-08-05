SpaceX prepares 14th Starship flight, Texas tower catch, V3 Starlink

SpaceX is getting ready for its 14th Starship test flight, likely happening in late August 2026.

This time, they are aiming to catch the Starship upper stage out of the sky with giant tower arms in Texas, a first for a Starship upper-stage tower catch recovery.

The launch will also send up new V3 Starlink satellites that are expected to deliver 10 times the amount of broadband capacity and data density.