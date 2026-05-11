SpaceX prepares Starship Super Heavy wet dress rehearsal in Texas
SpaceX is about to run a big pre-launch test (called a wet dress rehearsal) on its massive Starship-Super Heavy rocket in Texas.
Basically, it will do everything leading up to liftoff, including fueling the nearly 120-meter-tall rocket with super-cold methane and oxygen.
This is a key check before its next major flight and helps make sure all systems are ready for action.
SpaceX seeks leaks and software glitches
The rehearsal will help SpaceX spot leaks, pressure issues, software glitches, or anything else that could go wrong during fueling.
With thousands of sensors watching everything and engineers double-checking how the engines and computers talk to each other, it is a pretty intense process.
If all goes well, SpaceX could get the green light for Flight Test 12—bringing it one step closer to making reusable rockets an everyday thing.