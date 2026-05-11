SpaceX prepares Starship Super Heavy wet dress rehearsal in Texas

SpaceX seeks leaks and software glitches

The rehearsal will help SpaceX spot leaks, pressure issues, software glitches, or anything else that could go wrong during fueling.

With thousands of sensors watching everything and engineers double-checking how the engines and computers talk to each other, it is a pretty intense process.

If all goes well, SpaceX could get the green light for Flight Test 12—bringing it one step closer to making reusable rockets an everyday thing.