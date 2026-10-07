SpaceX publishes Starship video showing Starlink satellites released into orbit
Technology
SpaceX just dropped a video of its Starship in action, releasing a batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.
The behind-the-scenes look at satellites emerging from Starship's payload bay really shows how SpaceX handles launching and managing tons of satellites at once.
Starlink emphasizes communication for collision avoidance
Starlink says, "Constant communication is what makes autonomy like this safe."
By staying in close contact with its satellites right from the start, it can guide their movements and quickly share tracking data; super important for avoiding collisions as space gets more crowded.