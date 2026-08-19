SpaceX recovers Starship Ship 40 after Indian Ocean splashdown
SpaceX just pulled off a big first: it has recovered its Starship Ship 40 after it splashed down in the Indian Ocean.
Launched last July during Starship Flight 13, Ship 40 delivered Starlink satellites, then survived reentry and spent 24 days drifting before the recovery team guided it to a position near Christmas Island on August 18.
Ship 40 recovery boosts reusability
Getting Ship 40 back is a huge step for reusable rockets.
Even though it wasn't built to handle weeks in salty ocean water (and had no way to steer), a recovery team eventually guided the spacecraft to waters off Christmas Island, where engineers will inspect it before deciding how to move it to Starbase in Texas.
Now, SpaceX will study its heat shield and engines to make future Starships even tougher, bringing them closer to rockets that can fly, land, and launch again.