SpaceX's Starship megarocket blasts off to orbit

For this flight, SpaceX is not planning to catch Starship's giant booster with the chopstick arms of its launch tower on return.

Instead, both the booster and upper stage will splash down in Gulf of Mexico and Pacific Ocean, respectively.

This strategy reduces landing failure risks but introduces more potential failure points than previous missions.

The rocket has to enter stable orbit, deploy satellites, keep systems working for almost 10 hours, reignite an engine to deorbit, and survive controlled reentry.