SpaceX seeks Starlink mobile access to 80,000 US cell sites
Technology
SpaceX is looking to connect its Starlink satellites with at least 80,000 US cell sites, aiming to bring satellite-powered mobile service that could rival big names like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.
The plan? Make Starlink Mobile a real contender by blending space tech with regular phone networks.
SpaceX Crown Castle talks dent stocks
Right now, SpaceX is in talks with Crown Castle, the company that operates a huge chunk of US cell towers. If this deal goes through, Starlink could cover nearly half of the country's towers.
The news has already made waves on Wall Street, causing shares of major carriers to dip by up to 5%.
This all comes after SpaceX agreed to acquire new spectrum licenses to boost its cellular game even further.