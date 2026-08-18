SpaceX set for 100th launch tonight, adding 24 Starlink satellites
Technology
SpaceX is set for its 100th launch of the year tonight, sending a Falcon 9 rocket up from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base during a four-hour window that opens at 10pm EDT.
The mission will add 24 more Starlink satellites to orbit, about to hit the century mark for the third year in a row.
Falcon 9 1st stage landing attempt
The Falcon 9's first stage, already famous for nailing SpaceX's 600th orbital landing, will try to land on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" about eight and a half minutes after liftoff.
If you want to catch it live, SpaceX will stream the whole thing starting 10 minutes before launch.