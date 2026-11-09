SpaceX sets 15th Starship test flight November 13 with Mechazilla
SpaceX just announced its 15th Starship test flight is happening on November 13, 2026. Yep, that's a Friday the 13th.
This time, they're aiming to catch the rocket with "Mechazilla," a giant tower with mechanical arms built to grab Starship as it lands.
Pulling this off is a big step toward making rockets reusable like airplanes.
Starship carries 100 metric tons payload
Starship isn't just huge: it can carry some 100 metric tons to orbit, designed to carry more than five times the mass to orbit.
That means more AI data center satellites and upgraded Starlink satellites in space, helping expand broadband for over 13 million users in more than 170 countries.
For this test, SpaceX hopes to catch the upper and lower stages for the first time, a first for them, as they push to have Starship fully up and running by late 2027.
Investors are watching closely since it could change how we use space tech in the future.