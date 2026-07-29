SpaceX shares video of Starship's 1st-ever splashdown during flight 13
Technology
SpaceX just shared a video of its Starship rocket making history with its first-ever splashdown.
During Flight 13 on July 24, 2026, the rocket deployed Starlink satellites and then landed smoothly in the Indian Ocean.
Elon Musk confirmed Starship is safe, floating, and still sending data.
Dan Huot calls landing 'a 1st'
SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot called it "a first," showing how big this moment is for its space program.
After a failed test in May and some launch delays, Flight 13 finally took off and collected important heat shield information during the landing.
Huot summed it up as a "dream scenario" for pushing Starship forward.