SpaceX smashes launch record with 167 missions in 2025
SpaceX just pulled off 167 orbital launches in 2025, blowing past last year's record and marking its sixth straight year of outdoing itself.
That's almost a launch every other day—making up the bulk of all US space missions this year and setting a new global high.
Starlink satellites and reusable rockets drove the streak
A big reason for this surge? Starlink. SpaceX launched over 3,000 new Starlink satellites, growing its mega-constellation to more than 9,300 active satellites.
Their reusable boosters also kept landing smoothly—164 times in total—including hitting their milestone 500th landing and reusing a rocket for the 500th time.
One booster even flew an impressive 32 missions.
Leading the global space race
SpaceX handled nearly double China's launches and was behind about 85% of all US liftoffs.
Their rapid pace is thanks to reusing rockets—a move that keeps pushing what's possible in spaceflight.
This historic run sets up SpaceX's next big leap: getting Starship ready for orbital flights in 2026.