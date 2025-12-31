SpaceX smashes launch record with 167 missions in 2025

A big reason for this surge? Starlink. SpaceX launched over 3,000 new Starlink satellites, growing its mega-constellation to more than 9,300 active satellites. Their reusable boosters also kept landing smoothly—164 times in total—including hitting their milestone 500th landing and reusing a rocket for the 500th time. One booster even flew an impressive 32 missions.

Leading the global space race

SpaceX handled nearly double China's launches and was behind about 85% of all US liftoffs.

Their rapid pace is thanks to reusing rockets—a move that keeps pushing what's possible in spaceflight.

This historic run sets up SpaceX's next big leap: getting Starship ready for orbital flights in 2026.