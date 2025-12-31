Verizon knocks $20/month off YouTube TV for new sign-ups
Verizon is offering new YouTube TV subscribers $20 off per month for the first six months if you're on a Verizon Home Internet or Mobile plan.
That drops your monthly bill from $72.99 to $52.99 (plus taxes), saving you up to $120 before regular pricing kicks back in.
Who gets the deal and how?
To score the discount, just link your accounts through the My Verizon app for combined billing.
Heads up: if you've previously subscribed to YouTube TV on the same Google account or home, or if your account had NFL Sunday Ticket, you're not eligible.
The credits should show up within a cycle or two after linking.
Why it's worth considering
YouTube TV packs 100+ live channels, unlimited DVR, and lets you set up multiple household accounts with three streams at once.
With streaming prices climbing in 2025, this deal lands as sports season heats up—and bundling makes life easier if you're already using other Verizon services.