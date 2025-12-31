WhatsApp drops festive updates for New Year 2026
WhatsApp just rolled out some fun features to help you ring in 2026.
The latest update brings a special sticker pack, lively video call effects, and animated status updates—perfect for making your New Year chats and calls feel a little more festive.
Here's what's new
You'll find fresh stickers with fireworks and "Happy 2026!" messages already waiting in your app if you've updated.
Video calls now get a glow-up too, with confetti and fireworks overlays that work in both group (up to 32 people) and one-on-one chats—even on mid-range phones.
Plus, status updates can feature twinkling stars or countdown animations.
These features are available worldwide on Android and iOS if you're running version 2.24.25.85 or later—so check your app store if you haven't seen them yet!