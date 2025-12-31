New Year's Eve 2025: The night sky's putting on a show
This December 31, look up for an epic New Year's Eve sky.
A nearly full moon will glow in Taurus, Jupiter and Saturn will both be shining, and classic constellations like Orion and the Pleiades cluster will join the party.
When and where to spot everything
Right after sunset, you'll see the bright moon halfway up in the east.
The Pleiades cluster sits to the upper right of it, with Orion twinkling below near the horizon.
Jupiter hangs out near Castor and Pollux in Gemini—look for it about 30° high by 8pm.
Saturn shines midway up in the southern sky.
Don't miss Europa's shadow on Jupiter
At 9:01pm EST, Europa's shadow starts drifting across Jupiter—a cool sight that lasts over two hours (Europa itself follows soon after).
If you've got a telescope handy, Saturn's rings are edge-on this year for a sharp view.
What midnight looks like
By midnight, Saturn sets in the west while the moon and Jupiter shine overhead.
Polaris glows high in the north and you'll spot the Big Dipper tilted on its handle—perfect backdrop for ringing in 2026.