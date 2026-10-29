SpaceX Starfall splashed down, AFRL says mission could speed delivery
Technology
SpaceX just pulled off an important mission for the US Air Force: its Starfall capsule launched from Cape Canaveral on October 20, 2026, and splashed down in the Pacific.
The Air Force Research Laboratory says this success could change how quickly and efficiently supplies get delivered around the world.
AFRL cargo pods carried emergency supplies
The mission tested AFRL-developed cargo pods packed with essentials like medical gear and food rations, with a life raft in a fit check inside Starfall, demonstrating the potential of the Air Force to send help fast to hard-to-reach spots.
While Starfall only carries small loads right now, data from this run could pave the way for bigger missions (maybe even with SpaceX's Starship) and smarter global logistics in the future.