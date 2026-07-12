SpaceX Starship may launch July 16 carrying 20 Starlink V3
SpaceX is gearing up for another big moment: its Starship rocket is set to launch as early as July 16 from Texas, carrying 20 new Starlink V3 satellites designed to make internet faster and more reliable.
If you're in India, the launch window kicks off early morning on July 17, between 4:15am and 5:45am. IST.
Satellites to scan Starship heat shield
The mission includes some cool maneuvers like stage separation, booster return, and deploying those satellites before a splashdown in the Indian Ocean.
Six of the satellites carry cameras to scan Starship's heat shield during Starship's reentry. After they're released, they'll power up solar panels and antennas to expand SpaceX's global network.
You can catch all the action live starting at 3:45am IST on SpaceX's website or X account.