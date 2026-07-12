SpaceX Starship may launch July 16 carrying 20 Starlink V3

Satellites to scan Starship heat shield

The mission includes some cool maneuvers like stage separation, booster return, and deploying those satellites before a splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

Six of the satellites carry cameras to scan Starship's heat shield during Starship's reentry. After they're released, they'll power up solar panels and antennas to expand SpaceX's global network.

You can catch all the action live starting at 3:45am IST on SpaceX's website or X account.