SpaceX to attempt Starship dual catch at Starbase November 13

This dual recovery move could make future launches way more efficient, helping SpaceX reach its goal of 10,000 Starship flights a year by 2030.

After liftoff, the booster comes back just 6 1/2 minutes later, while the upper stage keeps going for 22 hours and several orbits before dropping off its payload.

If all goes well, it's a major win for reusable rockets and could boost projects like Starlink even further.