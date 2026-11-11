SpaceX to attempt Starship dual catch at Starbase November 13
SpaceX is about to make history at Starbase, Texas, as it preps for Starship's 15th test flight on November 13.
For the first time, they'll try to catch both the Super Heavy booster and the Ship upper stage using their launch tower's "chopstick" arms, a big leap in rocket recovery tech.
Dual recovery could speed SpaceX launches
This dual recovery move could make future launches way more efficient, helping SpaceX reach its goal of 10,000 Starship flights a year by 2030.
After liftoff, the booster comes back just 6 1/2 minutes later, while the upper stage keeps going for 22 hours and several orbits before dropping off its payload.
If all goes well, it's a major win for reusable rockets and could boost projects like Starlink even further.