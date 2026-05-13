SpaceX to debut Starship V3 at Starbase Texas May 19 Technology May 13, 2026

SpaceX is set to launch its brand-new Starship V3 rocket for the first time on May 19, 2026, from Starbase, Texas.

The launch window opens at 6:30pm EDT and will be streamed live.

While it's the 12th Starship flight overall, this is the debut of the upgraded V3 model, designed with future Moon and Mars missions in mind.