SpaceX to debut Starship V3 at Starbase Texas May 19
Technology
SpaceX is set to launch its brand-new Starship V3 rocket for the first time on May 19, 2026, from Starbase, Texas.
The launch window opens at 6:30pm EDT and will be streamed live.
While it's the 12th Starship flight overall, this is the debut of the upgraded V3 model, designed with future Moon and Mars missions in mind.
SpaceX flight will carry dummy Starlinks
V3 brings some cool upgrades: bigger grid fins for smoother landings, a hot stage, and a new fuel system so all 33 engines can fire up together.
The upper stage also got a makeover for better efficiency and maneuverability.
On this flight, SpaceX will test these changes by sending up dummy Starlink satellites and checking out heat shield imaging, steps toward making rockets fully reusable.