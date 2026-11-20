SpaceX plans mini cell towers to fix network coverage gaps
What's the story
SpaceX has developed a plan to tackle the problem of dead zones in mobile phone coverage. The company's CEO, Elon Musk, announced that they have designed a compact rooftop cell tower. This innovative technology could provide better coverage and should boost signals, filling in the gaps where signals from Starlink satellites struggle to reach within buildings. The production of these mini cell towers is expected to begin in 2027.
Connectivity strategy
Musk's vision for global connectivity
Musk elaborated on SpaceX's strategy to ensure global connectivity, including through cell phones.
He said the company will launch its Direct-to-Cell V2 satellite constellation next year, which will boost bandwidth by 40 times.
However, he also noted a challenge with indoor coverage due to thick roofs blocking signals from space.
This is where the new rooftop cell towers come into play.
Spectrum acquisition
SpaceX's journey toward direct-to-phone service
SpaceX's journey toward improving mobile connectivity started with acquiring wireless spectrum.
The company got the green light from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 2024 to proceed with its direct-to-phone Starlink satellite internet service, in collaboration with T-Mobile.
In 2025, SpaceX signed a $17 billion deal with EchoStar and agreed this year to purchase an $8 billion low-band spectrum portfolio.
Signal enhancement
Musk reveals design of mini cell towers
Musk said the combination of wireless spectrum and mini cell towers should boost signals and end the dead zone problem.
He described the design of "a micro cell tower thing that you just put on your roof, like a Starlink dish."
SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell had previously stated during an earnings call that the company would use small, low-power cellular base stations instead of big cell towers.
Network impact
Impact on telecom industry and Musk's perspective
SpaceX's plan to create a hybrid cellular-satellite network has raised concerns about the future of traditional telecom companies.
However, Musk isn't worried as he expects an entirely new class of customers, AI systems, to drive demand for wireless bandwidth.
Elon Musk said, "I don't think this means, like you know, AT&T, Verizon, or others go out of business or anything," adding that they might lose some revenue but bandwidth demand will be tremendous in the future.