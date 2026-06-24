SpaceX to launch 24 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg tonight

Booster B1081 aims for 25th landing

The rocket's first stage, Booster B1081, will try to land for its 25th flight on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You, just eight and a half minutes after takeoff.

This marks SpaceX's 74th Falcon 9 flight this year and its 59th Starlink mission, pushing the network past nearly 10,700 active satellites.

It's another step in its mission to make rockets reusable and space internet more accessible.