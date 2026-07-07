SpaceX to launch 81 satellites including South Korea's CAS500-4 Tuesday

SpaceX booster set for 11th flight

What's even cooler? The Falcon 9 booster used here is set to fly for the 11th time and will land safely again on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship just minutes after liftoff.

SpaceX will start deploying the satellites less than an hour after launch, and this will be its 79th Falcon 9 mission this year, pretty wild pace.