SpaceX to launch 81 satellites including South Korea's CAS500-4 Tuesday
Technology
SpaceX is set to pull off another big one: its Falcon 9 rocket will launch 81 satellites into orbit early Tuesday from California.
This Transporter-17 mission is part of SpaceX's rideshare program, which lets different companies and countries send their tech to space together.
Among the mix is South Korea's CAS500-4 satellite, built to keep an eye on Earth.
SpaceX booster set for 11th flight
What's even cooler? The Falcon 9 booster used here is set to fly for the 11th time and will land safely again on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship just minutes after liftoff.
SpaceX will start deploying the satellites less than an hour after launch, and this will be its 79th Falcon 9 mission this year, pretty wild pace.