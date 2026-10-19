SpaceX to launch Bandwagon-5 with 32 payloads Oct 20
Technology
SpaceX is gearing up for its Bandwagon-5 mission this Tuesday, October 20, 2026, sending 32 payloads into orbit from Cape Canaveral.
The launch window opens at 6:30am ET, and it's a milestone too: this Falcon 9 booster is making its 19th flight before aiming for a droneship landing in the Atlantic.
T.MicroSat-3 opens deployments livestreamed by SpaceX
About an hour after liftoff, the first scheduled deployment, T.MicroSat-3, will be released, followed by others from companies like Tomorrow.io and ICEYE.
The final listed deployment, Starfall, will deploy nearly three hours in.
If you're curious or just want to see some space action, SpaceX will livestream the whole thing on its website and X account starting 15 minutes before launch.