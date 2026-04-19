SpaceX to launch last GPS III Monday for Space Force

Falcon 9 replaces Vulcan for SV10

This GPS III SV10 satellite wraps up the current series and brings better accuracy and stronger jam resistance.

The mission was moved from ULA's Vulcan Centaur to Falcon 9 after Vulcan had booster issues.

After liftoff, Falcon 9 will aim for a drone ship landing, its seventh time doing so, with the upper stage sending the satellite into medium Earth orbit about 90 minutes later.