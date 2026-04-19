SpaceX to launch last GPS III Monday for Space Force
Technology
SpaceX is set to launch the last GPS III satellite for the US Space Force early Monday morning, April 20, from Cape Canaveral.
Liftoff is scheduled during a brief window starting at 2:57am EDT, and you can watch it live on SpaceX's stream just before launch.
Falcon 9 replaces Vulcan for SV10
This GPS III SV10 satellite wraps up the current series and brings better accuracy and stronger jam resistance.
The mission was moved from ULA's Vulcan Centaur to Falcon 9 after Vulcan had booster issues.
After liftoff, Falcon 9 will aim for a drone ship landing, its seventh time doing so, with the upper stage sending the satellite into medium Earth orbit about 90 minutes later.