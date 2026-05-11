SpaceX to launch NRO spy satellites tonight from Vandenberg SFB

NROL-172 is 13th NRO modernization mission

NROL-172 is the 13th mission in the NRO's push to modernize its spy satellite network, aiming for faster and more resilient coverage in risky situations.

The satellites were built by SpaceX and Northrop Grumman, but their details are top secret.

After launch, Falcon 9's booster will land on "Of Course I Still Love You," making it its second flight, and this marks SpaceX's 55th Falcon 9 mission just this year!