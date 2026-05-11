SpaceX to launch NRO spy satellites tonight from Vandenberg SFB
SpaceX is sending up a batch of US spy satellites tonight for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), as part of the NROL-172 mission.
The Falcon 9 rocket launches from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base, with a four-hour window starting at 6:28pm EDT.
If you're curious, you can catch the live stream on SpaceX's website or X account about 10 minutes before liftoff.
NROL-172 is 13th NRO modernization mission
NROL-172 is the 13th mission in the NRO's push to modernize its spy satellite network, aiming for faster and more resilient coverage in risky situations.
The satellites were built by SpaceX and Northrop Grumman, but their details are top secret.
After launch, Falcon 9's booster will land on "Of Course I Still Love You," making it its second flight, and this marks SpaceX's 55th Falcon 9 mission just this year!