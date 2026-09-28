SpaceX to launch Starship 14th test targeting multiple Earth orbits
Technology
SpaceX is launching its Starship rocket for a major 14th test on Monday at 8:15am ET.
This time, Starship aims to reach full orbit, way beyond its earlier suborbital flights, flying at speeds up to 28980km/h and circling Earth multiple times.
Mission will deploy Starlink V3 satellites
The mission's main goal is to deploy the version three (V3) Starlink satellites, helping SpaceX expand internet service into mobile wireless.
With over 11,000 satellites already in orbit serving more than 12 million customers, this launch also sets the stage for future projects like Starmind AI satellites as early as late 2027, potentially making SpaceX even more influential in space tech.