SpaceX to launch Starship July 17, destroy Starlink V3 satellites
SpaceX is gearing up for a big experiment on July 17: it will launch Starship, deploy 20 new Starlink V3 satellites, and then intentionally destroy them just minutes later.
This dramatic test is all about checking how well Starship can release satellites and how the new models handle things like solar panels, antennas, and connecting with the existing Starlink network.
Raptor restart, Starship heat shield photos
This mission isn't just about blowing up satellites: it's also testing some crucial tech for future space travel.
SpaceX will try restarting a Raptor engine in space (a must-have for trips to the Moon or Mars).
Plus, six of the satellites will snap photos of Starship's heat shield during re-entry to see if its new protective tiles hold up.
The satellites will burn up as they come back down, helping SpaceX figure out how to make its spacecraft tougher and more reliable for upcoming missions.