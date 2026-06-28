SpaceX to launch SXM-11 for SiriusXM tonight from Cape Canaveral

Booster B1085 on 17th flight

The Falcon 9 booster (B1085) is making its impressive 17th trip to space and will try landing again on the drone ship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" about 8.5 minutes after takeoff.

After liftoff, SXM-11 will join SiriusXM's fleet in orbit.

Fun fact: SpaceX has already flown Falcon 9 rockets 75 times this year. Most of those missions are all about growing its Starlink internet network.