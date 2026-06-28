SpaceX to launch SXM-11 for SiriusXM tonight from Cape Canaveral
Technology
SpaceX is set to launch the SXM-11 satellite for SiriusXM tonight from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
The Falcon 9 rocket lifts off sometime after 10:25pm EDT, and you can catch the live stream starting just 15 minutes before launch if you want to see it happen in real time.
Booster B1085 on 17th flight
The Falcon 9 booster (B1085) is making its impressive 17th trip to space and will try landing again on the drone ship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" about 8.5 minutes after takeoff.
After liftoff, SXM-11 will join SiriusXM's fleet in orbit.
Fun fact: SpaceX has already flown Falcon 9 rockets 75 times this year. Most of those missions are all about growing its Starlink internet network.