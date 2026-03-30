SpaceX to launch Transporter-16 March 30 from California, 119 payloads
SpaceX is launching its Transporter-16 mission from California on March 30, sending 119 payloads into low Earth orbit.
The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled during a 57-minute launch window opening at 6:20am EDT, marking the 16th time SpaceX has run this kind of rideshare mission.
Falcon 9 attempts drone ship landing
This batch includes cubesats, microsats, and even eight payloads that will be released later by orbital transfer vehicles.
About eight and a half minutes after takeoff, Falcon 9's first stage will try to land itself on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship.
If you're into space launches, you can catch it live on SpaceX's channels starting 15 minutes before liftoff.
Fun fact: SpaceX has already launched over 1,600 payloads through these rideshare programs, including a record-setting mission with 143 payloads back in January 2021!