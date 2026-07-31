SpaceX to remove 69 turbines at xAI Colossus near Memphis

SpaceX says the old turbines didn't need permits since they were on trailers, but federal rules (and environmental groups) disagreed.

The Justice Department is backing SpaceX, saying the unpermitted turbines were a matter of "national, economic, and energy security."

The new plant will use 41 turbines in an area that's already dealing with pollution.

SpaceX expects to invest $2.8 billion in its data centers over three years.