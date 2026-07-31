SpaceX to remove 69 turbines at xAI Colossus near Memphis
Technology
SpaceX is set to remove 69 gas turbines that have been powering its xAI Colossus data centers near Memphis after facing lawsuits over missing permits.
The plan is to swap these temporary turbines for a permanent natural gas power plant by July 2027.
DOJ backs SpaceX over unpermitted turbines
SpaceX says the old turbines didn't need permits since they were on trailers, but federal rules (and environmental groups) disagreed.
The Justice Department is backing SpaceX, saying the unpermitted turbines were a matter of "national, economic, and energy security."
The new plant will use 41 turbines in an area that's already dealing with pollution.
SpaceX expects to invest $2.8 billion in its data centers over three years.