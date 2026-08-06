SpaceX to send humanoid robots to moon to build factories
Technology
SpaceX just announced plans to send humanoid robots to the moon, aiming to build factories and kickstart lunar industry.
Elon Musk called the idea "super sci-fi," but says he's confident it can work and could massively boost Earth's economy.
SpaceX, NVIDIA team on Starmind AI-1
These robots will help set up things like a solar-powered mass accelerator that launches cargo without rockets, plus handle maintenance and resource processing.
SpaceX is also teaming up with NVIDIA on Starmind AI-1, a satellite data center powered by cutting-edge GPUs and CPUs.
Musk says NVIDIA has "the best AI computer" tech out there.