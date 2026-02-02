SpaceX wants to launch a million satellites to power AI
Technology
SpaceX just filed plans to put up a million solar-powered satellites—way more than anything in orbit today.
These satellites would basically be floating data centers for AI, machine learning, and edge computing, circling Earth between 500 and 2,000km high.
Musk's vision for a satellite internet network
If it works, this project could unlock way more computing power than what's possible on the ground—think 100 gigawatts of compute powered by sunlight.
Elon Musk said, "I thought we'd start small and work our way up." but experts are worried about space getting crowded and messy with so many new satellites.
It's a bold step toward making tech even bigger (and maybe helping us live on other planets someday).