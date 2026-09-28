SpaceX will launch Starship's 1st orbital flight from Starbase Texas
Technology
SpaceX is about to launch its Starship rocket on its very first trip around Earth, launching from Starbase, Texas, with a window opening at 8:15am EDT on September 28.
This mission will test if Starship can actually reach orbit and make it back safely, a huge step toward future missions to the Moon and Mars someday.
Starship circles Earth about 6 times
This isn't just another test flight: Starship will climb about 274km up, circle the Earth about six times, and splash down in the Pacific.
On board are 26 new Starlink satellites (with three keeping an eye on the rocket's heat shield for future reuse).
SpaceX is also playing it safe with backup plans and careful checks, making sure everything goes smoothly as it works toward fully reusable rockets.