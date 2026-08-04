SpaceX will send 4 astronauts to ISS aboard Dragon Grace

The crew will spend seven months in space, working on research like heart disease, Parkinson's, blood flow in zero gravity, and growing crops up there.

They'll also test new medical tools for astronauts.

Before launch, they'll suit up in SpaceX's upgraded Rev. 3 spacesuits for a pre-flight run on August 7, and yes, Tesla Cybertrucks are their emergency ride if anything goes wrong.

Plus, Jessica Watkins will make history as the first active NASA astronaut to fly twice on Dragon!