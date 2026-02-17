SpaceX in race to build autonomous drone swarms for Pentagon

Elon Musk 's SpaceX and its subsidiary xAI are competing in a secret Pentagon contest, Bloomberg News reported. The contest is aimed at developing voice-controlled, autonomous drone swarming technology. SpaceX and xAI are among the few selected participants in the $100 million prize challenge, which was launched in January, according to the publication.

Strategic move SpaceX acquires xAI ahead of IPO Texas-based SpaceX recently acquired xAI, an artificial intelligence start-up founded by Musk. The merger was finalized ahead of SpaceX's planned initial public offering this year. Now, both companies are competing in the Pentagon contest to develop advanced swarming technology capable of converting voice commands into digital instructions and controlling multiple drones simultaneously.

Ethical concerns Musk previously called for ban on offensive autonomous weapons Notably, Musk was part of a group of AI and robotics researchers who signed an open letter in 2015 calling for a worldwide ban on "offensive autonomous weapons." Meanwhile, the US Defense Secretary had previously announced a new strategy to speed up drone development and deployment by reducing red tape and increasing domestic drone production.

