SpaceXAI debuts Grok 4.5 model for coding, agentic AI tasks

Training details

Model trained on tens of thousands of NVIDIA GPUs

The latest model has been trained on tens of thousands of NVIDIA GB300 GPUs, with a strong emphasis on improving the quality of training data by eliminating duplicates and filtering out low-quality content. It is available through SpaceXAI's coding platform, Grok Build, and can also be accessed via an API key through the SpaceXAI Console. The model has been developed in collaboration with Cursor, an AI coding start-up that SpaceX acquired in a massive $60 billion all-stock deal in June.