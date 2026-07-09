SpaceXAI launches Grok 4.5 claiming double efficiency and lower costs
Technology
Big moves in the AI world: SpaceXAI just dropped Grok 4.5, a tool for coding and research that promises double the efficiency at a lower cost, just $2 per million input tokens and $6 for output, way cheaper than rivals like Anthropic's Opus 4.7.
Elon Musk says it's faster too, with strong benchmark results.
OpenAI launches GPT-Live-1 voice models
OpenAI rolled out GPT-Live-1 voice models that let you talk to AI in real time, think live translation or hands-free chatting, thanks to full-duplex tech (it listens and speaks at the same time).
Over 150 million people already use voice-based features in ChatGPT, and OpenAI hopes talking will soon be everyone's go-to way to use AI.