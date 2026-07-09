SpaceXAI launches Grok 4.5 claiming double efficiency and lower costs

OpenAI launches GPT-Live-1 voice models

OpenAI rolled out GPT-Live-1 voice models that let you talk to AI in real time, think live translation or hands-free chatting, thanks to full-duplex tech (it listens and speaks at the same time).

Over 150 million people already use voice-based features in ChatGPT, and OpenAI hopes talking will soon be everyone's go-to way to use AI.