SpaceXAI launches Grok 4.5, Elon Musk touts faster, cheaper performance
SpaceXAI just launched Grok 4.5, its newest AI model built with Cursor's coding tech.
Designed for everything from coding and finance to legal work and research, Grok 4.5 is here to compete with big names like Anthropic's Opus and GPT-5.5.
Elon Musk calls it "much faster" and says it offers top-notch performance without the high price tag.
Grok 4.5 beats Opus 4.8
Grok 4.5 can whip up apps from a single prompt, handle Excel modeling, take smart notes, create PowerPoint diagrams, and even spot cybersecurity flaws, all in one place.
In tests, it beat Anthropic's Opus 4.8 and nearly matched GPT-5.5's scores.
At $2 per million input tokens and $6 per million output tokens, it's also easier on your wallet than most rivals, though heads up: it's not available in the European Union yet!