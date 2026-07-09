SpaceXAI launches Grok 4.5, Elon Musk touts faster, cheaper performance

Grok 4.5 beats Opus 4.8

Grok 4.5 can whip up apps from a single prompt, handle Excel modeling, take smart notes, create PowerPoint diagrams, and even spot cybersecurity flaws, all in one place.

In tests, it beat Anthropic's Opus 4.8 and nearly matched GPT-5.5's scores.

At $2 per million input tokens and $6 per million output tokens, it's also easier on your wallet than most rivals, though heads up: it's not available in the European Union yet!