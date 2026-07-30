This is SpaceXAI's most powerful speech-to-speech voice model yet
What's the story
SpaceXAI has launched its latest speech-to-speech voice model, Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0. The new and improved AI model is an upgrade over its predecessor, Grok Voice Think Fast 1.0, which was released globally in April this year. The company claims that the new Grok outperforms Google and OpenAI's offerings in various benchmarking tests.
Enhancements
What's new?
The Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0 is touted as SpaceXAI's most advanced voice model to date, offering improvements in speech reasoning, transcription accuracy, conversational ability, and tool use reliability.
The company has also revealed that the new model will be automatically updated for all existing Grok AI users on August 5.
However, users who wish to stick with the older version can do so by pinning it before the migration date.
Features
Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0 v/s other models
The new AI model comes with a price tag of $0.08 (roughly ₹8) per minute of audio.
During A/B testing on Starlink, SpaceXAI saw a significant increase in both sales conversion rate and support containment rate with the new model.
The company also compared the benchmark results of Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0 against its predecessor, OpenAI's GPT-Realtime-2.1, and Google's Gemini 3.1 Flash models to highlight its superiority across different parameters like speech reasoning and transcription accuracy.