SpaceXAI considers unified subscription plan for Grok and X
What's the story
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) venture, SpaceXAI, is said to be mulling a major overhaul of its subscription model. The company is considering a single subscription plan for its Grok chatbot and social media platform X. The proposed structure would have four tiers, according to an internal document seen by Bloomberg. The move aims to simplify the current complex pricing system and potentially offset the high costs of running powerful AI chatbots.
Tier breakdown
Free tier with stricter limits
The proposed subscription model would start with a free tier for Grok users. However, this version would come with stricter usage limits.
The top tier, dubbed "Ultra," would cost $100 per month and cater to power users. It would provide access to Grok Bot, an AI agent capable of performing tasks beyond just answering questions.
Mid-range option
The mid-tier option
The proposed subscription model also includes a mid-tier option called the "Lite" plan.
This would cost $8 per month and offer Grok access along with a verified badge and fewer ads on the X feed.
Despite Bloomberg's report highlighting four plans, it only explicitly revealed two: the Ultra and Lite.
Existing model
Current subscription model is complicated
The existing subscription structure for X is quite complicated with three plans: Basic at $3, Premium at $8, and Premium+ at $40 per month.
Grok also has its own set of plans including a free version, SuperGrok at $30, SuperGrok Plus at $100, and SuperGrok Heavy at $300 per month.
This makes a total of seven options across two products which could be confusing for users.
Market comparison
Competitors offer simpler plans
Musk's competitors in the AI chatbot space, such as OpenAI and Anthropic, offer simpler subscription plans.
For instance, OpenAI's ChatGPT has a free plan and paid options starting from ₹399 to ₹10,699 per month.
Anthropic's Claude offers a free plan and paid tiers starting at ₹2,399 up to ₹11,999.
Google's Gemini also starts with a free tier before introducing paid options at different price points.