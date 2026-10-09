SpaceXAI pledges $1.5 million in Grok tokens to Omarchy Linux project
Technology
SpaceXAI just put $1.5 million (in Grok tokens) behind Omarchy, David Heinemeier Hansson's Linux project.
The tokens will help accelerate development, review code, and patch bugs.
Companies back Omarchy despite backlash
Hansson has sparked backlash for his harsh anti-immigration comments, even comparing immigrants to wolves in a blog post earlier this year.
Still, companies like 1Password and Cloudflare are backing Omarchy's development.
As Cloudflare's CEO Matthew Prince put it on the Decoder podcast, "police different people's political beliefs," highlighting how some in tech are focusing more on the project than its founder's views.